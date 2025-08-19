ECI's press briefing raises more questions than providing answers to issues raised by INDIA bloc: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Monday said the press conference addressed by the full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) led by CEC Gyanesh Kumar has raised more questions about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of poll rolls than what the INDIA bloc had already highlighted.

The CM, in his post on X handle, asked how could there be so many deletions of eligible voters when house-to-house enumeration was taken. Pointing out that the enrolment of new voters is abnormally low now, Stalin asked: “Were these young voters enumerated? Has any database been compiled to show how many youngsters who turned 18 on the qualifying date were included?”

Stalin underscored that the procedure for enquiry and two appeals, along with their timelines as contemplated under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, might exclude a huge number of voters in the forthcoming election in Bihar.