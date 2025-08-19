Failure to prove victim’s age, Pocso convict jailed for 20 years freed

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has acquitted a man who was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act after finding that the prosecution failed to prove the victim’s age and the charge of penetrative sexual assault.

The verdict to acquit and free the man was pronounced by Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan recently while allowing the appeal filed by him against the order of the principal special court for Pocso cases, Coimbatore, which sentenced him to five years of imprisonment for kidnapping and 20 years under Section 5 (1) r/w 6 of the Pocso Act for penetrative sexual offence, along with Rs 20,000 fine, on January 23, 2023.

The prosecution’s case was that the man had entered the victim’s home on August 19, 2020, and forcibly had sexual relations with her when her parents had gone out. Later, he had allegedly kidnapped her to his grandparents’ house where he committed the offence of penetrative sexual assault.

However, the man had challenged the prosecution’s case stating that him and the girl had been in love for some years and he visited her home only after she invited him. She had gone with him to his grandparents’ house only because her parents had attempted to marry her off to her 40-year-old maternal uncle who was already married, he added.

Further, he said that she was not a minor as she was a second-year undergraduate when the alleged offence occurred. The victim too had deposed the same before the trial court. However, the trial court went with the submissions of the prosecution and punished him.

Justice Ilanthiraiyan noted that there is no evidence to show the man had committed penetrative sexual assault on the victim as the doctor, who examined her, opined that “there was no definite technical and physical evidence suggestive of reasoned forcible sexual intercourse”. It was not a forcible but a consented one, the judge stated.

The judge held that the prosecution failed to prove the victim’s age — stated to be 17 years, nine months and 12 days when the incident occurred — beyond any doubt to attract the offences under the Pocso Act.