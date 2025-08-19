Risky ride for Nagapattinam highway users as sewer manholes below road level

NAGAPATTINAM: Though an arterial road in the district, the Chennai-Nagapattinam state highway, particularly the stretch between the Perarignar Anna bus stand and Nagore, is fraught with risks for many an unassuming commuter, courtesy the dozen-odd sewer manholes that are below road level.

Blaming the municipality for the situation by their frequent digging to locate and clear choked manholes, commuters seek urgent measures to address the issue.

“People have fallen multiple times on the road. We’ve raised the need to fix the pits and bumps on the stretch with officials but nothing has been done so far,” said Aravind Kumar G, a daily commuter on the stretch and resident of Nagapattinam town.

Mentioning the road having been laid years ago, he said, “The municipality should have heightened the manholes to the road surface level but they never did so.” According to a senior official in the highways department, the road was laid about two years ago and it was done as per norms.

“Once in five years, we lay a new layer of road for at least two inches. We usually notify the municipality to heighten the manholes, which we did last time too, but they didn’t do it,” the official said.

Pits dot the stretch even where there are no manholes because the municipality sometimes can’t locate the buried manholes while attempting to clear blockage, the official added. Meanwhile, stating that that the municipality digs up the road only in the event of blockage complaints, people say that the manholes would’ve otherwise remained buried well below road level.

When enquired, a senior official at Nagapattinam municipality told TNIE, “When the highways daepartment lays a new road, they notify us just a day or two before, expecting us to provide them with materials to heighten the manholes immediately. We wouldn’t be in possession of adequate materials then. We then have to arrange it following which the heightening work can commence.” The municipality, however, will address the issue soon, the official added.