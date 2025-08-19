Unmet demands: TNSTC unions on indefinite stir

COIMBATORE: The current and former TNSTC employees affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) launched an indefinite protest in front of the Sungam branch in Coimbatore city on Monday demanding the implementation of their old demand.

The protesters included the Retired Employees Welfare Association (REWA) and State Express Transport Corporation Employees Union.

Tamil Nadu State Transport Employees Federation-CITU deputy general secretary M Kanagarajtold TNIE their members have been holding an indefinite protest at 21 places, including Chennai, Coimbatore across the state, pressing for the eight-point demand.

"In particular, around 4,000 employees who retired two years ago have been waiting to receive their benefits, such as their PF and gratuity amounts, and have suffered financially. Each employee is set to receive at least Rs 25 lakh from the government," he said.

A key demand is the state government should recruit employees on a regular basis in TNSTC instead of resorting to temporary appointments.

Kanagaraj also said that they are also seeking the implementation of the old pension scheme for employees who joined after 2003 and medical insurance for retired employees.

He said they would continue their protest day and night until at least their important demands are fulfilled.