7k held in year-long hooch crackdown in North Zone in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In a year-long crackdown, the police registered 14,922 cases and arrested 7,481 persons in the North Zone for offences related to illicit liquor, including brewing, transportation and sale.

According to a release from the North Zone police, the action was carried out under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937, and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition (Amendment) Act, 2024. Officials said extensive raids were carried out across districts as part of preventive measures following recent hooch tragedies.

IGP (North Zone) Asra Garg said efforts are being taken to rehabilitate families involved in these crimes. During the drive, police seized 20,011 litres of arrack, 67,748 litres of fermented wash and 256 litres of spirit. In addition, 123 habitual offenders were booked under the Bootleggers Act, while 5,870 persons were placed under preventive monitoring to curb repeat offences, the release said.

Tiruvannamalai reported the highest number of cases (3,171), followed by Villupuram (2,956), Vellore (1,998) and Chengalpattu (1,566). Suburban districts such as Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Thiruvallur also reported significant seizures, particularly along the Puducherry border, which police identified as a key source of raw material and liquor for bootlegging.

Police said the crackdown was intensified through special enforcement squads, surprise checks and coordinated raids. They assured that sustained action would continue to prevent hooch-related deaths and safeguard public health.