EPS’s election as AIADMK's general secretary: Civil court order stayed

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has temporarily stayed an order of the city civil court in a suit challenging the election of Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as the AIADMK’s general secretary.

Justice P B Balaji passed the interim order while hearing a civil revision petition filed by EPS. The stay was granted on the July 31 ruling of Fourth Assistant City Civil Court Judge K Sivasakthivel, who had dismissed EPS’s plea to reject the plaint filed by S Suriyamoorthy of Dindigul.

Suriyamoorthy had challenged EPS’s election by the AIADMK general council in 2022, contending that as per Rules 43 and 20 of the party bylaw, the general secretary should be elected by primary members, not the council. EPS argued that Suriyamoorthy was not a party member as he had been expelled, and that a similar suit had already been filed.

Staying all further proceedings, Justice Balaji noted that the civil court’s observations on triable issues in the plaint would remain under suspension pending hearing.