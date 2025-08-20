Madras HC-mandated inquiry finds lapses in recruitment of 16 professors in Madras University

CHENNAI: Ten years after the staff recruitment in 2015, a high-level committee formed as per directions of the Madras High Court has found a host of procedural lapses and violations of norms stipulated by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in the appointments of 16 professors in University of Madras.
While the syndicate of the university that met on Monday decided to issue show cause notices to the professors concerned, it is noteworthy that 10 of them have already retired at various points between 2018 and 2022.
The HC had directed the university in August 2024 to initiate a probe into the allegations based on a public interest litigation petition filed in 2019, contending that proper protocols and UGC regulations were not followed in the recruitment. The three-member committee, which was subsequently formed by the varsity, has now found serious administrative and regulatory failures in the recruitment process.
“The syndicate had decided to issue notices to these professors and after analysing their reply, further course of action will be decided,” said a syndicate member of the university, adding that the university faced difficulties in even tracing the applications of six appointees during the inquiry.
The committee also found that the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) had reviewed applications of only three candidates. As per UGC norms, IQAC should verify all the applications. This lapse has seriously undermined the integrity of the entire selection process, sources said.
Among the other irregularities unearthed by the panel was the submission of one application in January 2015, which was long after the deadline of June 2014. The particular person had applied for the position of associate professor when only professor openings had been advertised. He was recruited even though his PhD had no relevance to the department for which he had applied.
Another candidate with 19 years of research experience and no core teaching credentials was also among the recruits. One more had been allegedly recruited despite scoring only 54.1% in postgraduate studies, falling short of the 55% minimum eligibility mandated by the UGC. “The committee has observed that if the applications were scrutinised by IQAC, these mistakes would have been easily detected,” said a syndicate member.
The panel also said the recruitment advertisement was made only in TN and not on national dailies, thereby limiting the applicant pool and failing to ensure a transparent process.