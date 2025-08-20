Pudukkottai youth duped with Russia job offer dies of cardiac arrest in Delhi

PUDUKKOTTAI: A 24-year-old man who allegedly fell victim to a job fraud died in New Delhi recently allegedly due to stress, after waiting for nearly three months hoping to fly out to Russia and joining the promised job. His parents submitted a petition to the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police on Monday seeking action against a Tirunelveli-based job agent.

The deceased, G Rajapandi, son of Ganesan and Elizabeth Rani of Andavarayapuram, a fishing hamlet near Anavayal, completed diploma in engineering and was looking for a job since 2024. According to the parents, a local source introduced Rajapandi to Vadivelu of Tirunelveli, who claimed to be a recruiting agent for foreign companies.

He allegedly promised Rajapandi to get a job in a courier firm in Russia for salary of Rs 70,000- Rs 1 lakh. For this, he collected more than Rs 2.35 lakh in several instalments since November 2024 On May 31 this year, Rajapandi was told to travel to New Delhi for his flight to Russia.