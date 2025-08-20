Pudukkottai youth duped with Russia job offer dies of cardiac arrest in Delhi

PUDUKKOTTAI: A 24-year-old man who allegedly fell victim to a job fraud died in New Delhi recently allegedly due to stress, after waiting for nearly three months hoping to fly out to Russia and joining the promised job. His parents submitted a petition to the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police on Monday seeking action against a Tirunelveli-based job agent.
The deceased, G Rajapandi, son of Ganesan and Elizabeth Rani of Andavarayapuram, a fishing hamlet near Anavayal, completed diploma in engineering and was looking for a job since 2024. According to the parents, a local source introduced Rajapandi to Vadivelu of Tirunelveli, who claimed to be a recruiting agent for foreign companies.
He allegedly promised Rajapandi to get a job in a courier firm in Russia for salary of Rs 70,000- Rs 1 lakh. For this, he collected more than Rs 2.35 lakh in several instalments since November 2024 On May 31 this year, Rajapandi was told to travel to New Delhi for his flight to Russia.
But his flight ticket was cancelled allegedly due to issues in getting visa, and Rajapandi stayed in a rented room. The agent then booked another ticket for June 5 but it was also cancelled, allegedly due to errors in documents.
For nearly three months, Rajapandi stayed in a lodge at Vasant Kunj area in New Delhi, paying nearly Rs 60,000 in rent and other expenses, his parents said. As his hopes started to fade, Rajapandi reportedly sent distressed voice notes to his family.
On August 13, CCTV footage showed him collapsing in his room. He was taken to a hospital nearby but was declared dead. According to the family, doctors cited cardiac arrest as reason for Rajapandi's death. The family has buried his body and is awaiting the post-mortem report.
"Rajapandi was a teetotaller. Instead of lifting our family from poverty, he has left us in debt and profound grief," said his mother Elizabeth Rani. Along with the petition, the family submitted ticket receipts and proof of payment, and urged the collector to take action against Vadivelu and refund of the amount they had paid to him. Sources in the Pudukkottai district administration said the petition would be forwarded to Superintendent of Police for further action.