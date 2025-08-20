Release Rs 4.5K crore rural infra fund, CM Stalin urges Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to give early approval for releasing Rs 4,500 crore under the NABARD’s Rural Infrastructure Development Fund for the current financial year and Rs 350 crore under the Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) for the expansion of the Kolachel fishing harbour.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu handed over Stalin’s letter in this regard to Sitharaman in New Delhi. He was accompanied by DMK parliamentary party leader and MP Kanimozhi. Both met Sitharaman in the Parliament House.

Referring to Thennarasu’s meeting with Sitharaman, Stalin wrote on X platform, “The fishermen from Kanniyakumari district met me and requested to start the works on the extension of Colachel harbour soon. I hope the union minister will accept this fair request from Tamil Nadu and release the funds necessary.”

Thennarasu is in New Delhi to attend the crucial meeting of the state ministerial committee on Wednesday to put forth the union government’s proposal for sweeping GST reforms

that will slash tax rates, which may lead to a reduction in prices of items commonly used by the public.