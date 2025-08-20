Sanitary staff pause stir, to continue talks today

MADURAI: Following talks with the Labour Welfare Department, sanitary workers temporarily withheld their protest on Tuesday.

According to sources, the labour department initiated talks with the sanitary workers, the corporation, and the outsourcing firm to discuss the negotiations, but it remained inconclusive as representatives of the corporation and the outsourcing firm failed to attend the meeting. The negotiations will take place on Wednesday.

M Balasubramanian, CITU Sanitation Workers’ Association general secretary, said, “Workers currently receive wages of Rs 590 per day. They demand minimum wage of Rs 754 per day, but the corporation only assured increase of around Rs 30-40 and the outsourcing company refused to provide Deepavali bonus. Thus, we continued to stage a protest. However, on Monday, we were removed from the venue by the police. We were also not allowed inside the collectorate.”

Balasubramanian added, “Hence, for the second consecutive day, we decided to stage a protest in front of the city corporation head office on Tuesday. However, as the labour department initiated talks to discuss the issue, we decided to withhold the protest till Wednesday (August 20) as the members of the Madurai city corporation and the outsourcing company had failed to attend the meeting on Tuesday, and it has been postponed to Wednesday.”