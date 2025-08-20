'There's a limit...': Madras HC issues statutory notice; summons ED Assistant Director for disobeying orders

CHENNAI: Expressing strong displeasure over the manner in which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been handling cases filed by film producer Akash Bhaskaran and businessman Vikram Ravindran, the Madras High Court on Wednesday issued “statutory notice” to an Assistant Director (AD) in connection with a contempt of court petition.
The petition was moved by Akash Bhaskaran praying for punishing the officials for willful disobedience by continuing to hold the money laundering proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) despite the bench issuing an interim injunction on June 20.
A division bench of justices MS Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan directed the AD, Vikas Kumar, Chennai Zonal Office-I, to appear in the court on September 17, 2025.
Coming down heavily on the ED for its overreaching act, the bench told the special public prosecutor N Ramesh appearing for the agency, “There is a limit (for the ED).”
When the counsel said the AD was not aware of the court’s order, the bench said he was very much present in the court when the order was passed.
“If he is not aware of it, we will make him aware,” it said.
The bench had recently imposed costs of Rs. 30, 000 on the ED for failing to file a counter-affidavit.
Senior counsels Vijay Narayan and Abudu Kumar Rajaratnam appeared for Akash Bhaskaran.
The ED conducted search and seizure operations, on May 16, 2025, in the premises of Akash Bhaskaran and Vikram Ravindran in connection with the alleged TASMAC scam.
When they filed petitions challenging the ED’s action, the court issued the interim stay finding no predicate offence against them and “no reasons to believe” generation of proceeds of crime.
Akash Bhaskaran stated that the agency had seized his personal laptop, an iPad and two mobile phones containing all his personal and professional data.
He said the court directed it to return all the seized devices without tampering or alienating them. However, except three devices, all other devices have been copied by the agency before returning them.
Further, the concerned authorities went ahead with the proceedings by issuing him a notice by the Adjudicating Authority and it is “nothing but willful disobedience” of the court’s order, he said in the contempt petition.