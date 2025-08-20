'There's a limit...': Madras HC issues statutory notice; summons ED Assistant Director for disobeying orders

CHENNAI: Expressing strong displeasure over the manner in which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been handling cases filed by film producer Akash Bhaskaran and businessman Vikram Ravindran, the Madras High Court on Wednesday issued “statutory notice” to an Assistant Director (AD) in connection with a contempt of court petition.

The petition was moved by Akash Bhaskaran praying for punishing the officials for willful disobedience by continuing to hold the money laundering proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) despite the bench issuing an interim injunction on June 20.

A division bench of justices MS Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan directed the AD, Vikas Kumar, Chennai Zonal Office-I, to appear in the court on September 17, 2025.

Coming down heavily on the ED for its overreaching act, the bench told the special public prosecutor N Ramesh appearing for the agency, “There is a limit (for the ED).”

When the counsel said the AD was not aware of the court’s order, the bench said he was very much present in the court when the order was passed.

“If he is not aware of it, we will make him aware,” it said.

The bench had recently imposed costs of Rs. 30, 000 on the ED for failing to file a counter-affidavit.

Senior counsels Vijay Narayan and Abudu Kumar Rajaratnam appeared for Akash Bhaskaran.

The ED conducted search and seizure operations, on May 16, 2025, in the premises of Akash Bhaskaran and Vikram Ravindran in connection with the alleged TASMAC scam.