56-year-old killed as lorry hits bike on flyover in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 56-year-old daily wage labourer was killed and another seriously injured after a speeding lorry rammed their two-wheeler on the Thirumangalam flyover on Tuesday night.

Sources in the traffic investigation wing police said Koodalingam (56) and Pandian (50), both residents of Manali, were returning home when the lorry hit the bike from behind. In the impact, the duo were thrown off from the bike.

Koodalingam, who was riding pillion, came under the wheels of the lorry and died on the spot. Pandian sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Kilpauk Government Hospital in an ambulance. Koodalingam’s body was later sent for post-mortem and the lorry was seized. The driver fled the scene soon after the accident. A case has been registered.