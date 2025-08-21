Marriage row: Parents held for abducting daughter in Tamil Nadu

ERODE: The police have arrested six people, including the parents, who abducted their daughter in a car to separate her from her husband belonging to a different caste.

The six were identified as Selvam (45), a weaver, and his wife Kavitha (42) of Kokkarayanpettai in Namakkal, Palanisamy (45) of Bhavani in Erode, Shanmugam (46), Yuvaraj (35), and Karumalaiyan (35) of Anthiyur in Erode.

Police said, “Vijay (22) of Kokkarayanpettai in Namakkal, fell in love with Archana, daughter of Selvam and Kavitha, and married her in June 2025. However, Archana’s parents did not accept their marriage citing caste difference.

The couple has been staying in a rented house in the Kallukadai Medu area of Erode. On Tuesday, when the couple was riding their bike on the Old Railway Station Road, Selvam, Kavitha and their relatives, including Palanisamy, came in a car and abducted Archana. Vijay subsequently filed a complaint at the Erode South police station.”