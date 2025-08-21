Parents, teachers oppose handing over school for special children to NGO in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: The district administration’s decision to hand over the Vidhyaprakasam school for special children, a government-run institution, to a Non-Government Organisation (NGO) has drawn criticism from parents and teachers.
According to sources, three schools were established by the then collector K Rajaram in 2003 at Thoothukudi, Kovilpatti and Sathankulam respectively through the Guild of Service which is registered under the Cooperative Societies Act. The school in Sathankulam was closed in 2017 allegedly due to lack of students.
The school offers courses as per Individual Educational Programme (IEP). The schools in Thoothukudi and Kovilpatti have two teachers who are registered with Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) and a physiotherapist. The schools cater to more than 100 special children. Students aged above 18 years are given training to make arecanut leaf plates in the Thoothukudi school.
According to sources, district collector K Elambahavath, who is also the chief of the guild, recently announced that a NGO would be taking over the school’s administration. A teacher said “ A few daya ago, some people who claimed to be from the NGO, came to the school and checked the registers.
As news spread, parents petitioned the district collector, differently-abled welfare department and the chief minister’s cell expressing fear that the NGO would collect fees for education and other services like transportation.”
E Muthu (57) told the TNIE that his 27-year-old son has been attending the school for the past 22 years, and can now take care of himself. “We came to know that the institution is being given to an NGO. Neither parents nor teachers were consulted before taking the decision,” he said.
Another parent said the plate-making manufacturing machine has remained defunct since the December 2023 flood. Further, parents said bus service for the children stopped last three years ago.
Nambu Rajan, a rights activist, said Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016 ensures free education for the disabled.
When contacted, collector Elambahavath confirmed that the school would be handed over to NGO.
He said the decision was taken in order to improve the skills of the teachers. “We will do it”, he affirmed. Steps are being taken to restore the arecanut leaf plate unit and bus service, he added.