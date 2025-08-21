Parents, teachers oppose handing over school for special children to NGO in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: The district administration’s decision to hand over the Vidhyaprakasam school for special children, a government-run institution, to a Non-Government Organisation (NGO) has drawn criticism from parents and teachers.

According to sources, three schools were established by the then collector K Rajaram in 2003 at Thoothukudi, Kovilpatti and Sathankulam respectively through the Guild of Service which is registered under the Cooperative Societies Act. The school in Sathankulam was closed in 2017 allegedly due to lack of students.

The school offers courses as per Individual Educational Programme (IEP). The schools in Thoothukudi and Kovilpatti have two teachers who are registered with Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) and a physiotherapist. The schools cater to more than 100 special children. Students aged above 18 years are given training to make arecanut leaf plates in the Thoothukudi school.

According to sources, district collector K Elambahavath, who is also the chief of the guild, recently announced that a NGO would be taking over the school’s administration. A teacher said “ A few daya ago, some people who claimed to be from the NGO, came to the school and checked the registers.