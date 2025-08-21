Tamil Nadu

Puducherry to host global business summit from August 22 to 24

The summit aims to position Puducherry as a dynamic destination for innovation, trade, and sustainable development.
Puducherry Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayan releases the Logo of Gopio - Global Organisation for People of Indian Origin.Photo | Sriram R
PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry is set to host the GOPIO International Business Summit from August 22 to 24, 2025, at the Exhibition and Trade Centre, Old Port, in a major initiative to attract foreign investment and boost employment opportunities. The event is being organised in collaboration with the Global Organisation for People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) and the Puducherry Tourism Department.

The summit aims to position Puducherry as a dynamic destination for innovation, trade, and sustainable development. Over 600 business leaders, including 200 international entrepreneurs from 30 countries and 300 Indian delegates, are expected to attend.

The three-day event will feature discussions across 12 key sectors—ranging from information technology, artificial intelligence, mobility, and export-import to textiles, tourism, medical care, agriculture, and start-ups.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy will inaugurate the summit. Co-chair and local industrialist Mananathan projected that the summit could generate Rs 1,000 crore in export deals, with a quarter of the impact benefitting Puducherry’s local economy.

