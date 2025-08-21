TN CM Stalin condemns summons issued to two senior journalists by Assam police

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday strongly condemned the issuance of summons to senior journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar of The Wire under Section 152 of the BNS.

The CM, in his post on X handle, said the action of Assam police in issuing summons to the two journalists under Section 152 has been misused as a substitute for the repealed sedition law to suppress independent journalism. “The summons have been issued despite the Supreme Court granting protection in a related matter only days earlier.

No copy of the FIR and no particulars of the case have been furnished, leaving only the threat of arrest. A democracy cannot survive if asking questions is treated as sedition,” Stalin said.

Rs 10L to journo’s kin

Dindigul: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday condoled the death of journalist RT Sakthivel who died recently and announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased