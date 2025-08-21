Woman, her two daughters found dead along railway track in TN's Virudhunagar 

VIRUDHUNAGAR: In a suspected case of death by suicide, a 55-year-old woman and her two speech-impaired and mentally disabled daughters, were found dead along the railway tracks near Pattampudhur on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as D Rajavalli, D Mariammal (27), and D Muthupechi (25). According to police, Rajavalli, a daily wage labourer, had been suffering from kidney-related issues and was worried about her daughter's future..

The bodies were recovered and sent to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital for postmortem. The Thoothukudi railway police have registered a case.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)