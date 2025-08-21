Tamil Nadu

Woman, her two daughters found dead along railway track in TN's Virudhunagar 

The bodies were recovered and sent to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital for postmortem. The Thoothukudi railway police have registered a case.
Image used for representational purposes.(File Photo)
VIRUDHUNAGAR: In a suspected case of death by suicide, a 55-year-old woman and her two speech-impaired and mentally disabled daughters, were found dead along the railway tracks near Pattampudhur on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as D Rajavalli, D Mariammal (27), and D Muthupechi (25). According to police, Rajavalli, a daily wage labourer, had been suffering from kidney-related issues and was worried about her daughter's future..

The bodies were recovered and sent to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital for postmortem. The Thoothukudi railway police have registered a case. 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

