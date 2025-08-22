1,000 farmer centres at Rs 42 crore to empower agriculture graduates in TN

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will soon launch the CM’s Farmers’ Welfare Service Centres, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country to empower unemployed agriculture graduates and diploma-holders by enabling them to set up one-stop hubs for farmers.
A total of 1,000 centres will be established at an estimated cost of Rs 42 crore. These centres will provide quality agricultural inputs such as seeds and fertilisers, custom hiring of farm machinery, and technical advice on crop management, pest and disease control, soil health, water management and modern farming techniques.
Expert guidance on value addition of farm produce, processing and marketing, and dissemination of modern agricultural technologies will be provided to farmers.
Through these centres, farmers can also register for crop insurance scheme, besides availing of advisory services on crop loans, cattle feed and the use of drones for spraying pesticides.
Each centre, to be set up at a cost of Rs 10-20 lakh, will receive a 30% subsidy from the state government - ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. Beneficiaries will be issued the required licences from the agriculture department, ensuring that the centres function as authorised service outlets. Training will be provided through district farmers’ training centres and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.
A detailed G.O on guidelines for the scheme said candidates aged 20 to 45 with a degree or diploma in agriculture, horticulture, agricultural marketing or agricultural engineering must apply for loans with detailed project reports at banks. After securing sanction, they can register on the AGRISNET portal to claim subsidy support.
The scheme will be rolled out in all districts except Chennai. Applicants should not be employed in the government or government-aided institutions, with priority given to unemployed agriculture graduates. A total of 1,000 centres will be sanctioned every year. A state-level monitoring committee will oversee implementation.