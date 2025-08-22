'Reopen part-time library in Sundakamuthur'

COIMBATORE: People of Sundakamuthur demanded the library department to reopen the part-time library that has been shutdown for the last four years since the pandemic.

They alleged that it remained closed despite raising the matter with the district officers and district administration through petitions.

This library had been functioning for many years on a part-time basis out of a corporation building which is in a slightly poor condition, said B Sivashanmugam of Sundakamuthur, near Perur. He had been regularly visiting the library.

"Earlier, a gym and a library were partially functioning in the same hall. Readers petitioned the district administration to remove the gym as its presence bothered readers during the pandemic. Afterward, officials permanently closed the library, and it has not been functioning for the last four years. Even after we appealed many times, officials from the district library department have not made alternative arrangements to reopen the library," he alleged.