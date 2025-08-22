Sanitary staff arrest: Cops tortured me in jail, says woman advocate

CHENNAI: A woman lawyer has alleged custodial torture by Greater Chennai Police during the midnight arrest of sanitary workers on August 13 and sought the Madras High Court to order a judicial inquiry even as the state complained of bail condition violations by K Bharathi, the advocate who was spearheading the 13-day strike.
S Arthi, the woman lawyer, filed an affidavit in the HC praying for the inquiry into the “unlawful arrest” the subsequent “custodial violence” suffered by herself and law student Valarmathi after they were picked up the police in Velachery, where they had gone to meet the arrested workers.
The affidavit, filed through advocate M Radhakrishnan, said the violence meted out to them throughout the night, even denying medical treatment, “reveal the bitter truth that any person — lawperson or layperson — can be arrested, and tortured by any police personnel at any time.”
It said the police beat them mercilessly by confining them inside the lockup at Chintadiripet AWPS before snatching their phones. The affidavit filed before a division bench of justices MS Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan on Thursday said both were taken to various police stations unnecessarily before confining them at Anna Salai station, where the police got them to sign some papers before releasing them.
Advocate Radhakrishnan submitted that the phones were being illegally used by the police without returning them. Additional advocate general J Ravindran, representing the state, denied the allegations and said the two were not held but were let off by police after holding an interrogation.
Labour union seeks clarity on salary break-up
The Left Trade Union Centre, that led the sanitary staff’s stir against the privatisation of waste management, sought clarity on whether the private contractor-Delhi MSW Solutions- will now offer the promised benefits alongside the basic wage which the Madras HC, on Wednesday, asked the GCC to ensure.
Sources told TNIE the GCC and the contracting firm is still calculating the wages to be paid as per the court order and that it is expected to be finalised by Friday. As per the judgment, the minimum daily wage to be now paid is Rs 761. A 16% towards ESI, PF, and a bonus of Rs 8.33% will also be added.