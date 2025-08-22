Sanitary staff arrest: Cops tortured me in jail, says woman advocate

CHENNAI: A woman lawyer has alleged custodial torture by Greater Chennai Police during the midnight arrest of sanitary workers on August 13 and sought the Madras High Court to order a judicial inquiry even as the state complained of bail condition violations by K Bharathi, the advocate who was spearheading the 13-day strike.

S Arthi, the woman lawyer, filed an affidavit in the HC praying for the inquiry into the “unlawful arrest” the subsequent “custodial violence” suffered by herself and law student Valarmathi after they were picked up the police in Velachery, where they had gone to meet the arrested workers.

The affidavit, filed through advocate M Radhakrishnan, said the violence meted out to them throughout the night, even denying medical treatment, “reveal the bitter truth that any person — lawperson or layperson — can be arrested, and tortured by any police personnel at any time.”

It said the police beat them mercilessly by confining them inside the lockup at Chintadiripet AWPS before snatching their phones. The affidavit filed before a division bench of justices MS Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan on Thursday said both were taken to various police stations unnecessarily before confining them at Anna Salai station, where the police got them to sign some papers before releasing them.