Cops may be right in closing complaint in DMK MLA Ponmudy ‘hate speech’ case: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday said the state police may be right in closing the complaints against former minister and DMK MLA K Ponmudy for allegedly denigrating Saivism, Vaishnavism and women with his remarks, if he was merely recollecting what was spoken in a meeting in 1972.

Justice N Sathish Kumar, while making the observation, directed the police to produce the full video of Ponmudy’s speech at the meeting held on April 6, 2025, in which he made the remarks, along with the reports on the 1972 speech made by someone at a meeting, which the senior DMK leader was referring to in his speech.

The judge said, “If he was just reflecting what was spoken in the 1972 meeting, then the police may be right in closing the complaints.”

However, he added, “The police have acted very promptly (in this matter to close the complaints). Such speed and action are required in all other complaints too.”

The direction to produce the full video was issued when the suo motu case initiated by the court against Ponmudy came up for hearing.

Advocate General PS Raman, representing the state, informed the court that all the complaints against Ponmudy received at various police stations across the state were closed after finding that no case for hate speech was made out.