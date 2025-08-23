Express Impact: U-turn at Thudiyalur junction shifted to safer spot

COIMBATORE: A U-turn located on a dangerous curve at Thudiyalur junction along Mettupalayam Road has been shifted to a safer point near the Thudiyalur police station weeks after a TNIE report highlighting the risks

The earlier location of the U-turn, right on a blind curve, had raised serious concerns among motorists and residents. Drivers complained that the sudden diversion not only led to confusion but also created conditions for accidents, as vehicles often slowed down abruptly on the busy stretch.

Following TNIE's Report on July 29, the Highways Department and city traffic police carried out a joint review of the stretch. Acting on public feedback, the U-turn was swiftly relocated, bringing relief to hundreds of daily commuters.

"It was very risky to take a turn at the old spot. Shifting it closer to the police station has made it much easier and safer," said R Lakshmanan, a regular commuter.

Officials admitted the concerns were valid.

"We took cognisance of the issue after it was reported in the media and inspected the junction. The U-turn has now been shifted to ensure better visibility and smoother traffic flow," a senior traffic officer confirmed.

Motorists urged authorities to look at other bottlenecks along the same corridor. In particular, they have demanded that the traffic signal at Vellakinar junction on the GN Mills flyover stretch be removed and replaced with a U-turn facility, citing frequent congestion and long waiting times.

The quick response at Thudiyalur shows that when civic issues are flagged, timely intervention can make a difference to public safety. Commuters now hope the momentum will continue, with long-standing traffic snarls near the Vellakinar Junction and other spots on the Mettupalayam Road addressed in a similar fashion.