Sanitary staff withdraw stir as minister promises to place demands before CM Stalin

MADURAI: After five days of protesting, sanitation workers of Madurai corporation withdrew their strike on Friday following talks with Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy, who told them that their demands for wage hike and job regularisation would be placed before the chief minister.

According to official sources, the corporation has 5,000 sanitation workers of which more than 3,000 work on contract basis.

The contract workers, who are affiliated with CITU, LPF and LLF, began an indefinite strike on Monday, pressing for a salary hike, festival bonus and opposing privatisation. Hundreds of workers participated in the protest, which severely affected garbage clearance work in the city. Though the corporation and labour department held several rounds of talks, they remained inconclusive until the minister stepped in and held talks with them along with Corporation Commissioner Chitra Vijayan.

Speaking about this, CITU Sanitation Workers’ Association general secretary M Balasubramanian said, “Minister Moorthy assured us that the issues, including pay hike and other demands, will be taken to the notice of chief minister. Based on this assurance, we have decided to temporarily withdraw from the strike.” He further said the corporation must clear pending payments for other categories of workers.

The strike had affect sanitation work in the city, leaving garbage piled up in several areas despite efforts by the corporation.

A senior official from the city health department said about 20-30% of the total sanitation workforce had joined the strike.

“To manage the situation, we deployed over 300 workers, including 30 secondary vehicle drivers from other local bodies. While door-to-door collection was affected, bins were cleaned frequently to allow residents to dispose of waste. Available workers were put on alternative shifts to maintain basic cleanliness,” the official added.