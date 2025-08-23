Stray dog mauls class two girl in Tamil Nadu

TIRUNELVELI: A Class 2 student sustained severe injuries after she was mauled by a stray dog while playing outside her house at Ayan Singampatti village near Ambasamudram on Thursday evening. The victim has been identified as Prithika Sri (7), daughter of Mahesh of North Street in Ayan Singampatti, a student at the Panchayat Union Primary School in the village.

Sources said that, as Prithika was playing outside her house after returning from school, a stray dog roaming in the area, suddenly mauled her on her face, including her mouth and nose, leaving her seriously wounded. Sources added that, hearing her cry, locals rushed to her rescue, beat the dog to death, and admitted her to the Ambasamudram Government Hospital. Doctors said that she is being treated in the ICU.

