DMK bristles at Shah’s ‘uproot’ jibe, says BJP failed in the last 15 years

TIRUNELVELI: Responding to Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah’s recent call to “uproot the DMK government”, Ministers KN Nehru and S Regupathy on Saturday asserted that the DMK is “deeply rooted” in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape and added that the ruling party would only emerge stronger in the state.

Addressing media persons in Tirunelveli, Minister for Municipal Administration Nehru said, “In farming, when you uproot a crop and replant it, it grows larger and healthier. For the last 15 years the BJP has been attempting to uproot us (DMK), but has failed repeatedly. The same will happen again.”

Taking a dig at the confidence shown by BJP and AIADMK leaders on their alliance, the minister alleged that there was “deep discontentment” at either party’s grassroots level. “Even when Amit Shah visited thrice before, he only spoke of a coalition government. But AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami did not clarify. Their cadre don’t want the alliance, yet they speak of victory,” he remarked. The minister further asserted that Chief Minister MK Stalin would return to power with a sweeping mandate.

Meanwhile, interacting with media persons in Pudukkottai, Minister for Natural Resources S Regupathy to Amit Shah’s recent remarks said, “The DMK’s roots cannot even be shaken, let alone removed. They are so deep that no one can even find where they begin.”

Regupathy further predicted that Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin would succeed Stalin as chief minister. “People once said Stalin could never become CM, but he did. Similarly, Udhayanidhi will surely become CM,” he said.

(With inputs from Pudukkottai)