EPS promises tax relief if voted back to power

TIRUCHY: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday accused the DMK government of burdening Tiruchy residents with steep tax hikes and pledged a revival of welfare schemes if his party returns to power.

Addressing a campaign meeting under ‘Makkalai Kaapom, Tamilagam Meetpom’ in the city, EPS said AIADMK had allocated Rs 1,000 crore for Smart City projects in Tiruchy during its tenure, while the DMK regime had undone the progress with ‘punitive taxes’. He charged that electricity tariffs were raised by 67% and property and water taxes were by up to 150%, besides introducing a garbage levy.

“These hikes have not only hit households but also choked industries in the BHEL belt and small traders across Tiruchy,” he said in Thiruverumbur, adding that DMK was “running a government of stickers and commissions.”

EPS directly took on local ministers in Thiruverumbur. He rebuked School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi for alleging in the Assembly that AIADMK had opened higher secondary schools without rules. “Is opening schools wrong? We did it so more children could study,” he said. He also targeted Minister KN Nehru for his remark equating Stalin’s popularity with MGR. “No one can be compared with MGR. Stalin is only announcing welfare for votes before elections, not out of concern for people,” EPS said.

He also announced a Rs 75,000 subsidy for auto-rickshaw drivers to purchase new vehicles, calling it a measure to ease inflationary pressure. EPS vowed to revive Amma mini-clinics, ensure concrete housing for the poor, and continue AIADMK’s signature welfare schemes such as marriage aid, gold-for-thali, and pattu sarees and dhotis. EPS alleged Magalir Urimai Thogai was released only after sustained pressure from AIADMK legislators and protests in public forums.