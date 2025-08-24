‘Huge turnout not a measure of poll success’: Thol Thirumavalavan on TVK’s second conference

CHENNAI: VCK president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday downplayed the large turnout at Vijay-led TVK’s second conference in Madurai, saying such gatherings were not a measure of electoral success.

Addressing reporters in Chennai, Thiruma said, “Massive crowds are common for film stars like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, or Vijayakanth, but history shows they struggled to sustain political movements. A few lakh people in a rally may create excitement, but it does not translate into power.”

Criticising TVK, he said its conference lacked ideological direction. “Beyond anti-DMK slogans and a desire for power, there was no serious discussion on people’s issues. Vijay repeated what he said in the previous conference, offering nothing new,” he added.

The VCK leader pointed out that Vijay had not addressed pressing concerns such as revisions to the electoral rolls, the plight of conservancy workers, or the rising incidence of honour killings in India, including TN.

“Policy and politics cannot be separated. If TVK declares the BJP as its ideological opponent, does it accept the BJP’s political activities? If it treats DMK as a political rival, does it agree with DMK’s ideology? Vijay must clarify this,” Thirumavalavan said.