Restore education to State List, says Makkal Neethi Maiam chief Kamal

CHENNAI: Demanding that education must be restored to the State List of the Constitution, Makkal Neethi Maiam chief and Rajya Sabha member Kamal Haasan said, “If the union truly stands for cooperative federalism it should begin with education.” He was speaking during a discussion on Tamil Nadu’s State Education Policy (SEP), organised by the DMK’s student wing, at the Anna Centenary Library on Saturday. Haasan said, “States understand the people, culture, ground realities best. Autonomy ensures relevance and inclusivity. The relevance of curriculum and reducing pressure is very important. TN’s SEP ensures relevance by including the Constitution, financial literacy, environmental studies.”

He further said, “No imposition of language. Language is only a medium and not the purpose of education. TN’s SEP follows the two-language formula that is Tamil and English. Whereas NEP imposes a three-language formula – mother tongue, English and another Indian language. We know what the other Indian language is.”

He also advised the students that they should master two languages well and learn others based on practical needs.