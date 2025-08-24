TN Highways department to take over Pollachi-Madathukulam NH stretch

COIMBATORE: The Pollachi-Madathukulam stretch of the national highway, which has long been a cause of concern for commuters due to poor maintenance and safety hazards, is set to be handed over to the State Highways Department by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

A proposal has been drawn up for repair and maintenance works at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore.

In recent years, portions of the Pollachi-Udumalpet National Highway, particularly between Achipatti and Pollachi, were expanded into a four-lane stretch. Similarly, the road between Marappettai and Oonjavelaampatti was upgraded four years ago at a cost of Rs 24.77 cr to improve traffic flow.

However, despite these upgrades, the road continues to be accident-prone. Narrow service lanes, encroachments on pedestrian paths, and poorly maintained medians with broken guardrails have posed major risks for motorists.

Locals have repeatedly raised concerns about overgrown shrubs along the medians and service roads, as well as shoddy patchwork repairs carried out to cover potholes. Ahead of high-profile visits, temporary resurfacing has been done, but residents say a complete overhaul is urgently needed.

Under the Bharatmala Pariyojana scheme, a new four-lane highway connecting Pollachi and Kamalapuram via Madathukulam and Oddanchatram is being built at an overall cost of Rs 3,649 cr, spanning 131.96 km. With the new highway nearing completion, the existing Pollachi-Madathukulam road will no longer remain under NHAI control.

Confirming the development, NHAI officials said, "We have decided to transfer the old road from Madathukulam to Pollachi Achipatti to the State Highways Department. A joint survey has been conducted, and a budget of Rs 50 cr has been prepared for maintenance. Once approval is granted, funds will be transferred, and the road will be upgraded."

This move is expected to bring long-awaited relief to daily commuters, especially two-wheeler riders who currently face unsafe conditions.