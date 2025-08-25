Lt Governor inaugurates Dr Blue India Foundation in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan inaugurated the Dr Blue India Foundation and its Blue India Movement at East Coast Hospital premises on Saturday evening. The movement aims at prevention, control, and reversal of non-communicable diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, heart attack, stroke, PCOD, kidney failure, and cancer.

Addressing the gathering, Kailashnathan said, “The greatest gift given to us by nature is our health. However, due to lifestyle changes, one of the biggest challenges the world faces today is lifestyle diseases, especially diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart ailments.”

Citing World Health Organization data, he said that in India, with a population of 142 crore, nearly 8 crore people suffer from diabetes, while more than 22% are affected by hypertension. He added that obesity in urban areas was also a concern. “Unhealthy eating, excess salt and sugar, stress, and lack of sleep are the main reasons,” he said.

Founder of the Blue India Foundation, Dr. N Murugesan, said, “I was inspired by the concept of Blue Zones, five regions in the world where people live longer, healthier, and disease-free lives. With a dream of transforming India into a Blue Zone, I am beginning this movement in Puducherry. The foundation’s aim is to extend the lifespan of every Indian by at least 10 to 20 years, enabling them to live healthily. To achieve this, we have solutions ready. As the first step, we will conduct free insulin tests for one lakh people in Puducherry.”

The governor also urged people to adopt balanced diets, reduce salt and sugar, stay hydrated, exercise regularly, undergo timely check-ups, and spend time with family to reduce stress.