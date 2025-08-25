Month past customary date, no sign of annual book festival in Thanjavur

THANJAVUR: With the month of July, when the district administration’s Thanjavur Book Festival usually is organised, having long passed, book lovers in Thanjavur and surrounding areas express concern over the prospects of the eighth edition of the annual fair taking place at all this year. While there were annual book fairs organised in the past in Thanjavur by various organisations like Rotary clubs, it was in 2015 that the district administration organised its first Thanjavur Book Festival in collaboration with the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (Bapasi).

Thereafter the book fair was an annual affair at the palace complex in the city, except during 2020 to 2022 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. While the first edition of the book fair in 2015 was held in June, it was held in July from the subsequent year. There, however, has been no word on the eighth edition of the book fair till date, complain book lovers. "Those who could not visit Chennai for the annual book fair held during December to January used to buy the new titles in the fair held in July. Moreover the authors from the district are also eager to display their works in a dedicated stall that was provided for them during last year's book fair," said N Premasayee, a writer from Tiruvaiyaru.

The fair used to be a place where college and school students picked up the habit of buying books, he added. When contacted, SK Murugan, the secretary of Bapasi, said he had approached the district administration thrice this year for dates for organising the book fair. "They said they will get back," he added. When enquired, district administration officials said discussions on organising the fair is under way and that the dates are yet to be finalised. Discreet inquiries, however, revealed that there are concerns over the budget for the fair.

"The cost of setting up the main venue to accommodate the 100-odd book stalls will run into more than Rs 40 lakh. Besides, there will be expenses incurred while organising special literary programmes every day in a separate pandal," said an official who was part of organising the book festival in the past. Another official, however, remarked, “We used to organise the fair when there was no funding by the state government. Now the government allocates Rs 25 lakh every year. With the contribution from sponsors, the fair could be organised effectively."