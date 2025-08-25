Periyar's bust in rusted cage at Tiruchy children's park draws ire

TIRUCHY: A bust of EV Ramasamy 'Periyar', installed at the children's park opposite the EVR Periyar-Maniammai Children's Ward of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in 1999 to commemorate the reformer’s contribution towards establishment of the hospital ward, now sits inside a locked rusting cage, sparking criticism from various quarters. The bust was unveiled by then district collector V Moorthy to commemorate Periyar's contribution of Rs 1 lakh in the 1960s towards establishing the children's ward at the hospital.

According to the book, ‘Tiruchy Periyar EVR Kaloori Thotramum Valarchiyum’, citing a 2015 speech by K Veeramani, it mentions the Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) president personally handing over the cheque signed by Periyar to then minister Sadiq Basha who was part of CN Annadurai's cabinet. The ward, later named after Periyar and Maniammai during its later years, reflected Maniammai's own efforts towards caring for abandoned children at the hospital, many of whom were later sheltered in Periyar Maaligai, Tiruchy.

"The cage should be removed as there is no visibility. The place is littered and not maintained despite CCTV surveillance inside the park. A focus light should be installed instead. The bust is part of the hospital's history, yet many remain unaware of Periyar's role in establishing the children's ward," said DK district secretary G Arockiaraj.