Sensory park at Tiruchy's MGMGH turns ‘insensitive’ to visitors

TIRUCHY: The sensory integration and therapeutic park for children and kids with disabilities at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, inaugurated in 2022, now lies largely idle due to irregular timings, poor upkeep and lack of planned activities, say visitors. The facility, set up opposite the Periyar E V R Maniammai building to support children undergoing treatment at the District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC), was intended to aid sensory development with specialised features, including infinity walking tracks and soundboards.

While all the equipment are in good condition, most of them remain locked. Parents of children at the DEIC say the park is cleaned regularly, but it is rarely opened, and there is no clear signboard on the timings of the park.

“Whenever the gates are opened, children happily play here. It only opens after 9 am, not at the earliest. But it remains shut on most of the evenings. Families waiting at the hospital have no access to refreshments,” said Ibrahim, a visitor and CPI functionary.

The park’s stage, built to host therapeutic activities and group exercises, also stands neglected and locked. Maintenance work is only done if there is any official programme. Activists argue that daily sessions such as yoga or outdoor play in the mornings would complement indoor rehabilitation offered at the DEIC, but officials have not implemented such plans. Sanitation is another major concern. Toilets at the park are broken and filthy. Caregivers stress that the space could have been a major relief for children forced to wait long hours at the hospital.

"Opening the park throughout the day until evening will benefit both children with disabilities and others accompanying patients," Ibrahim said. When contacted, officials in the paediatrics department assured corrective steps. “Measures will be taken to make the facilities more useful for therapy and recreation,” an official said.