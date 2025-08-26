8 kids injured as van turns turtle near railway gate in Cuddalore, driver held

CUDDALORE: Eight students and a driver were injured when a private van overturned at Puvanur railway gate near Vriddhachalam, Cuddalore, on Monday. The driver was arrested soon after being treated.

The students were identified as S Vasanth (11), V Avanthika (11), V Aswina (11), P Aswin (12), P Aravind (13), E Swetha (11), M Jagadesh (14), and P Rahul (15), all from Ko Pavazhakudi village near Managalampettai.

Police sources said the van, driven by C Sekar (41) of Puthuvilangkulam, was carrying students of classes 6, 7, 8 and 11 from Ko Pavazhakudi to two private schools in Vriddhachalam. While crossing the railway gate at Puvanur, Sekar lost control of the vehicle.

Police and railway officials said rash and negligent driving caused the accident. Villagers rushed to the spot, rescued the injured, and sent them to the Government Hospital in Vriddhachalam. They also removed the van from the track before railway staff reached the location. Police and railway officials later inspected the site and inquired into the incident.