Orders reserved on EPS’ plea on civil court order

Senior counsel Vijay Narayanan, appearing for EPS, submitted that Suriyamoorthy was not a member of the party because he lost the membership, having failed to renew after it lapsed in 2018.

Moreover, in the 2021 election, he contested against EPS in the Edappadi Assembly segment as a candidate of MGR Makkal Katchi by flouting the rules of the party.

“So, he lacks the locus standi to file the plaint claiming himself as a party member,” the counsel said. Citing orders of the high court and the Supreme Court on internal election to the party going in favour of EPS, he sought the court to reverse the order of the civil court.