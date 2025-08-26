Stone-cold neglect: Kanniyakumari's centuries-old kal madams in a state of dereliction

Anitha told TNIE that Lal Mohan, former convenor of INTACH, had identified 54 kal madams, including one at Erachikulam with two compartments, Thazhakudi madam, four in Seethapal, Chenpagaramapudur madam, Avvaiyar Koil madam, and Vivekanandapuram madams.

"We have recently visited a kal madam along a highway near Kavalkinaru, bordering Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts. It features a remarkable architectural style, with two storeys, chimney-like openings for ventilation and sunlight, a large mandapam with numerous pillars, resembling a mini hall for community gatherings.

Though there was a chimney-like opening, it was rainwater-proof (we were there when it was raining heavily outside). There were stone inscriptions, written in vattezhuthu, found on the walls, and an umpteen number of different versions of fish symbols sculpted, especially on the roof. The entrance has the sculpture of Mahalakshmi with two elephants (the widely recognised portrayal of the Goddess). Some of the parts of the structure have caved in gradually over the years due to neglect," she added.

Social welfare movement general secretary A S Sankara Pandian said that more than 100 kal madams have been identified so far in Kanniyakumari district. Left without care, many have deteriorated, with some even encroached upon by private persons, he said, adding that a team has been formed to document the structures across the district.

S Anantha Subramonian, a researcher on local history and archaeology, said the district has kal madams that are around 500 years old. We could not specifically identify during which king's reign the structures were constructed, but each has a specific history. The time period the structures belong to could be deduced by studying the architecture, epigraphical evidence and sculptures on the madams, he said.

When contacted, collector R Alagumeena said that local bodies had been instructed to preserve and protect the structures.