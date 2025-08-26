Udumbanparai: No roads, asthmatic tribal man transported to hospital in cradle

COIMBATORE: An asthmatic tribal man was taken to the hospital on a cradle at Udumbanparai, as the hamlet located deep inside a forest in Valparai Hills lacks road connectivity. A video of the incident, which made rounds on social media, has attracted strong criticism, with authorities being questioned for failing to provide road facilities.

N Balraj (58), who belongs to the Kadar community, was being treated at a private estate hospital nearby. As he failed to take medications regularly in the past six months due to incessant rain, his health condition worsened. Since Saturday night, he faced severe breathing trouble, said sources.

“Though the 108 ambulance was alerted, they did not reach the hamlet due to lack of road. On Sunday, the villagers took Balraj in a cradle to reach Nallamudi, from where he was taken to Valparai government hospital and later referred to the Pollachi Government District Headquarters Hospital,” said S Anishkumar, a tribal activist from Udumbanparai settlement.

Residents of the tribal hamlet, with about 32 families, have alleged that a lack of connectivity on a three-km stretch between Nallamudi Poonjolai and Udumbanparai forces them to use cradles to transport people in case of emergencies.