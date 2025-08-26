UGD pits, lack of lights pose threat in Srinivasa Nagar

TIRUCHY: Two open pits left uncovered after underground drainage repair work have left residents of Ward 24 at Srinivasa Nagar on Vayalur road, raising serious safety concerns.

The situation has worsened after streetlights in the area have remained non-functional for over a month, leaving the stretch dark and dangerous at night.

Following complaints of sewage leaks from the underground system last week, city corporation workers dug up three pits and rectified the issue. However, only one pit was properly covered, and the remaining two have been left open, causing trouble to pedestrians and motorists.