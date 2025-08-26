UGD pits, lack of lights pose threat in Srinivasa Nagar

TIRUCHY: Two open pits left uncovered after underground drainage repair work have left residents of Ward 24 at Srinivasa Nagar on Vayalur road, raising serious safety concerns.
The situation has worsened after streetlights in the area have remained non-functional for over a month, leaving the stretch dark and dangerous at night.
Following complaints of sewage leaks from the underground system last week, city corporation workers dug up three pits and rectified the issue. However, only one pit was properly covered, and the remaining two have been left open, causing trouble to pedestrians and motorists.
In the last two days, two motorists fell into the pit and were injured, and three vehicles were also damaged. Despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken so far, allege residents. Speaking to TNIE, V Rajesh, a resident, said,
“The open pits have stagnant water, which is causing a foul smell and attracting mosquitoes. The pits are right in the middle of the road, making it impossible for cars or even two-wheelers to pass through them safely.
Residents are forced to park their vehicles far away and walk, even at night, which is unsafe given the lack of street lights.” When contacted, Ward 24 Councillor Shopiya Vimala Rani told TNIE, “I will instruct the workers to close the uncovered pits immediately. The streetlight issue will also be resolved by Tuesday.”