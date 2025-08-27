Guindy police nab key accused 11 years after murder

CHENNAI: The Guindy police on Monday arrested the prime accused in the 2014 murder of a security guard, who had been absconding for 11 years. The accused, Biswajit alias Manwaldirke (39) of Assam, was traced and arrested from Kolapakkam in Kanchipuram district.

On August 11, 2014, Poonganni of Gothamedu, Saidapet, had lodged a complaint alleging foul play in the death of his son Manickam, a security guard. Manickam, who was initially admitted to Royapettah Government Hospital after he fell ill, was found to have multiple injuries. The postmortem confirmed that he had been beaten to death.

The case was altered to murder, and two men, Obed of Nagaland and Kantharupan of Ramanathapuram were arrested on August 14, 2014. However, the third accused, Biswajit, had been absconding since then.