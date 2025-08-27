Land exchange: Madras HC tells Soosaiya Peter Education Trust to pay Rs five lakh for allowing revision plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has imposed costs of Rs 5 lakh on Soosaiya Peter Educational Trust as a condition for permitting the trust to file a revision petition with the Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department against an order of a joint commissioner regarding the request for giving land in exchange of the extent under possession of the trust.

The orders were passed by a special division bench of justices R Suresh Kumar and S Sounthar while disposing of a petition filed by the trust.

The trust, which runs Madha Group of Institutions, had occupied 86 cents of land belonging to Sekkizhar Swamy temple at Kundrathur and offered to give the same extent of land in exchange.

In 2023, it filed a petition in the high court seeking a direction to the HR&CE on this issue. However, the court dismissed the petition as the trust did not properly conduct the case.

This year, the trust moved the court for restoring the dismissed petition for fresh hearing or issuing an order allowing it to file an appeal with the commissioner who is the revision authority.

Disposing of the petition, the bench permitted the trust to file an appeal with riders of paying costs. “If a revision is filed within two weeks, the revision authority/commissioner can entertain the same without insisting upon the limitation period (delay), however, on payment of costs of Rs 5 lakh,” it said. It added that the cost shall be paid into the account of the temple.