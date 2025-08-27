Pay breakfast scheme staff monthly salary: Adyar zone ward committee chairman R Durai Raj

CHENNAI: As more government-aided schools were included in the CM’s Breakfast Scheme on Tuesday, Adyar zone ward committee chairman R Durai Raj urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to revise the payment structure for staff working under the scheme from daily to monthly basis.

He pointed out that the staff members currently receive a daily wage of Rs 325. However, due to school holidays, they often lose at least 10 working days each month. Raj requested the mayor R Priya to take measures to shift their payment structure from a daily wage to a fixed monthly salary in line with minimum wage norms, to ensure income stability for these workers.

Meanwhile, ward 61 councillor Fathima Muzaffer Ahmed raised concerns over delayed salary payments for sanitary staff working in Corporation-run schools. She noted that there are cases where salaries had been delayed for up to two months and urged Priya to intervene and ensure timely disbursal of payments.

Although the mayor initially dismissed the issue as mere allegations, standing committee (education) chairman D Viswanathan acknowledged that salary delays of one to two months are occurring in certain zones. The mayor then assured the council that steps would be taken to ensure timely payment of salaries.

Ward 45 councillor (VCK) R Gopinath appealed to both the chief minister and GCC to consider regularising the employment of sanitary workers.

Floor leader N Ramalingam (DMK) stated that it was a matter of ‘pride’ that the family of R Varalakshmi (a sanitary worker who died of electrocution while on her way to work) had been ‘swiftly compensated’ with Rs 20 lakh, including Rs 10 lakh from the electricity department.