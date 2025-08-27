Private hospital employee in Tirunelveli steals gold chain, swallows it

TIRUNELVELI: Doctors of a private hospital in Tirunelveli removed a five-sovereign gold chain through endoscopy from the stomach of a hospital staff member, after he snatched it from a patient and swallowed it. A case has been registered.

The accused has been identified as M Ramar (25), a resident of Kurichi. Sources said that Subbammal (79), a resident of Vikramasingapuram, was admitted to the hospital by her son Sankara Subramanian in a semi-conscious state, wearing an 11 sovereign gold chain. Ramar, who noticed this, pulled off her chain, ran, and locked himself inside one of the toilets. As Subbammal raised an alarm, the hospital authorities informed the police.

Members from the Palayamkottai crime police, led by Inspector Ponraj, arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. Sources added that during the investigation, the police officials found that Ramar had swallowed the chain. Later, based on the official’s request, the doctors did an X-ray and found the chain in his stomach. Since the administration of enema did not yield any result, the doctors removed the chain through endoscopy. Police said that Ramar is under medical observation and is being monitored by a constable. He will be arrested once the doctors declare him fit to be released.