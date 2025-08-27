Works near railway tracks delay Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur UGD project

COIMBATORE: The much-awaited Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur underground drainage (UGD) project has hit yet another hurdle, with pending pipeline works near the Podanur railway tracks delaying its commissioning. The project, which began in 2018 at an estimated cost of Rs 591 crore with funding from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), was initially scheduled for completion in 2021. However, the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with procedural hurdles, has pushed the deadline several times. Officials now expect the project to be operational from June this year.

Sources said the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board is yet to complete pipeline works that run under and above the railway tracks near Podanur. As a result, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has been unable to commission the project for wards 87 to 100. Both the TWAD board and Southern Railways have been pointing fingers at each other over the delay. While TWAD officials blame the railways for holding back on approvals and carrying out deck works at a slow pace, railway authorities maintain that the structural work across the track requires careful execution to ensure safety.