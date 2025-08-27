Works near railway tracks delay Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur UGD project
COIMBATORE: The much-awaited Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur underground drainage (UGD) project has hit yet another hurdle, with pending pipeline works near the Podanur railway tracks delaying its commissioning. The project, which began in 2018 at an estimated cost of Rs 591 crore with funding from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), was initially scheduled for completion in 2021. However, the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with procedural hurdles, has pushed the deadline several times. Officials now expect the project to be operational from June this year.
Sources said the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board is yet to complete pipeline works that run under and above the railway tracks near Podanur. As a result, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has been unable to commission the project for wards 87 to 100. Both the TWAD board and Southern Railways have been pointing fingers at each other over the delay. While TWAD officials blame the railways for holding back on approvals and carrying out deck works at a slow pace, railway authorities maintain that the structural work across the track requires careful execution to ensure safety.
To resolve the impasse, authorities have begun installing an iron bridge above the tracks to support critical pipeline infrastructure. The massive structure, being lifted and placed with the help of a giant crane, is expected to play a key role in ensuring uninterrupted sewage management across the corridor.
"Due to a delay in obtaining railway approvals, the iron bridge construction was pushed back, affecting the overall timeline. While UGD connections before the railway tracks have already been commissioned using the 3 MLD sewage treatment plant, the remaining work near the tracks is yet to move forward," a senior TWAD Board official told TNIE.
With officials now assuring that the final stretch of pipeline work will be completed by the end of this month, residents of Kurichi and Kuniyamuthur are cautious yet hopeful. For many, the project's completion would mark the end of years of waiting for an upgrade that promises not only better sanitation, but also relief from waterlogging during monsoons.