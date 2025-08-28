Residents of TN's Sirukudi allege water contamination due to unclean OHT

DINDIGUL: Residents of Sirukudi panchayat in Natham taluk of the district allege that negligence in cleaning the local overhead tank (OHT) has led to water contamination in the locality. They claimed that the tank, which supplies water to more than 700 families, had not been cleaned for over two months.

S Mohan, a resident, said, "As there is no other water source, borewell water is pumped into the OHT. The tank must be cleaned every 10-12 days, but it has not been cleaned for more than two months. As a result, the water has been contaminated with germs. Yesterday, locals even found earthworms in the water collected in plastic buckets. Despite complaints, the panchayat staff did not respond," he alleged.

Meanwhile, officials denied reports of severe contamination. A district administration official said, "We have informed Block Development Officer (BDO) K Ravindran, who inspected the site on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, the entire overhead tank was flushed out and bleaching powder was applied inside. We have also requested the local self help group (SHG) to monitor the situation. Additionally, water samples have been collected for testing."