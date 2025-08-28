Week before wedding, man, parents killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu

KALLAKURICHI: In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old bridegroom and his parents — who were on their way back from distributing wedding invites — died after a car collided head-on with their two-wheeler in Kallakurichi on Tuesday.
According to Pagandai police, all three deceased — identified as Narayanan (22), his father Arumugam (44) and mother Chellaiammaal (40), from Madampoondi village — were returning from Tirukoilur on a two-wheeler on Tuesday evening.
As they reached the Pagandai junction on the Tirukoilur-Sankarapuram Road, an oncoming car driven by one Sundaramurthy, the Kallakurichi East district treasurer of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, collided head-on with their two-wheeler, police said.
All three sustained grievous injuries. Bystanders and police rushed them to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital.
Police said that despite doctors’ efforts, Arumugam and Chelliammaal succumbed to their injuries the same night. Narayanan, who was in a critical condition, was later referred to the Salem Government Medical College Hospital. However, he too died early on Wednesday while under intensive care, they added. Pagadai police have filed a case in this regard and further probe is under way.
According to sources, Narayanan’s wedding was scheduled to take place on September 4.
The accident has sparked concerns over the increasing number of fatal crashes on the Tirukoilur–Sankarapuram stretch, where reckless driving is allegedly commonplace. Only last month, a family of nine died on the route while on their way to Tirupathi from Tirukoilur.