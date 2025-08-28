Week before wedding, man, parents killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu

KALLAKURICHI: In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old bridegroom and his parents — who were on their way back from distributing wedding invites — died after a car collided head-on with their two-wheeler in Kallakurichi on Tuesday.

According to Pagandai police, all three deceased — identified as Narayanan (22), his father Arumugam (44) and mother Chellaiammaal (40), from Madampoondi village — were returning from Tirukoilur on a two-wheeler on Tuesday evening.

As they reached the Pagandai junction on the Tirukoilur-Sankarapuram Road, an oncoming car driven by one Sundaramurthy, the Kallakurichi East district treasurer of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, collided head-on with their two-wheeler, police said.

All three sustained grievous injuries. Bystanders and police rushed them to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital.