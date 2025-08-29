22 convicted, 161 let off in 2015 Ambur riots case

TIRUPATTUR: The Tirupattur District and Sessions Court on Thursday convicted 22 persons, and acquitted 161 others booked in the 2015 Ambur riots case, in which around 26 police personnel, including three who were grievously injured, came under attack.

Judge S Meenakumari issued the verdict, sentencing the convicts to fines and varying terms of imprisonment, depending on the charges. The collective fine of Rs 4.22 lakh from all 22 has been deposited, Public Prosecutor P T Saravanan told TNIE.

Furthermore, for the damages amounting to around Rs 23 lakh, the judge ordered that the amount be recovered from the properties of the late Aslam Basha — the then Ambur MLA and an accused in the case — and from his party, the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK).

A compensation of Rs 10 lakh each has to be given to police personnel Rajalakshmi and Vijayakumar, who were grievously injured in the riots.

The violence erupted in late June 2015, following the death of 26-year-old Shameel Ahamed.