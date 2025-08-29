28 government school students got into IIT-M BS programmes in May, says minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday said 28 students from government schools have secured admission to two Bachelor of Science (BS) programmes at IIT Madras under the Anaivarukkum IIT (IIT for Everyone) initiative in partnership with the state government, in the May cycle.
Of them, 25 will pursue a four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Data Science and Applications, while three will take up the same degree in Electronic Systems. With this, more than 380 government school students have joined these programmes since 2022.
Introduced by IIT Madras in 2021, the BS online programme is aimed at making the institute’s education more accessible. While classes are delivered online, examinations are held in person at JEE centres across the state. Many students pursue the course alongside their regular degree programmes.
Admissions to the BS programmes are offered in three cycles each year — January, May and September. The 28 admissions are from the May cycle, with more students expected in September. The newly-enrolled students include those who completed Class 12 this year and those currently studying in Class 12. As part of the initiative, sensitisation programmes are organised in government schools. For the May cycle, over 11,000 students were sensitised.
Of them, 354 cleared a preliminary exam, 168 completed online training and wrote the IIT Madras qualifier exam, with 28 finally securing admission. An official associated with the initiative said government school students generally preferred the May and September cycles, since the January cycle is closer to board exams.
Officials noted the initiative has been most effective in districts where collectors and chief education officers provide strong support. The government bears the qualifier exam fee — Rs 3,000 for the Data Science and Applications course and Rs 6,000 for the Electronic Systems course. Students who get admitted to the courses are eligible for scholarships.