28 government school students got into IIT-M BS programmes in May, says minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday said 28 students from government schools have secured admission to two Bachelor of Science (BS) programmes at IIT Madras under the Anaivarukkum IIT (IIT for Everyone) initiative in partnership with the state government, in the May cycle.

Of them, 25 will pursue a four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Data Science and Applications, while three will take up the same degree in Electronic Systems. With this, more than 380 government school students have joined these programmes since 2022.

Introduced by IIT Madras in 2021, the BS online programme is aimed at making the institute’s education more accessible. While classes are delivered online, examinations are held in person at JEE centres across the state. Many students pursue the course alongside their regular degree programmes.