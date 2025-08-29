‘Big ticket infra projects proof of biz-friendly TN’: DyCM Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is pitching big-ticket infrastructure projects as proof of its ambition to be India’s most business-friendly state, said Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin after inaugurating the debut edition of CONEX South 2025, a construction industry fair here on Thursday.

Citing the recently completed Rs 37 crore glass bridge in Kanniyakumari and the Rs 640 crore Teynampet-Saidapet flyover, he said, “These investments reflect our commitment to making TN India’s top state for infrastructure and ease of doing business.” He further credited TN Highways Contractors Federation for turning visions into reality.

Minister EV Velu underscored the breadth of the state’s road network covering 68,000km and having over 1,100 bridges, framing TN as a model for growth.

Organised by Messe Muenchen India in partnership with TN Highways Contractors Federation and supported by Guidance TN, CONEX South brings over 200 leading brands together.