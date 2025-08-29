Leopard found dead in Boluvampatti forest in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A seven-year-old male leopard was found dead at the Boluvampatti forest range on Thursday morning. Forest department sources said it likely received fatal injuries while hunting.

The leopard carcass was found during the patrol carried out by the Anti-Poaching Watchers (APW). The postmortem was carried out by Forest Veterinary Assistant Surgeons K Vijayaragavan of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve and S Vennila of Coimbatore forest division in the presence of District Forest Officer N Jayaraj and members of an NGO.

The animal's skin, nails, and teeth were found intact. The hemorrhages in its chest and pulmonary body parts indicate it might have incurred injuries during hunting, said forest officials.

"The horn or head of a sambar deer could have damaged the chest, which resulted in severe congestion in the heart as well as in pulmonary areas. The animal could have died within 24 hours. To find out the exact cause of the death we have sent samples of the kidney and heart for analysis," said the official.

The carcass was burnt as per the NTCA guidelines.

Meanwhile, a 54-year-old man who was injured in a wild elephant attack near Thalavadi in Erode district died at the Mysore government hospital on Thursday.

The deceased was Nagaraj, a resident of Baiyanapuram and a maintenance guard at a sericulture farm in Mathalli village. The animal attacked him on Tuesday night at the farm.

Locals admitted him to the Thalavadi Government Hospital. Later, he was taken to the Mysore Government Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries, said forest department sources.