TN Government announced DGP Shankar Jiwal to head newly formed Fire Commission

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced the formation of a new Fire Commission and appointed the state’s current Head of Police Force (HoPF), Shankar Jiwal, as its first chairman with effect from 1 September.

Jiwal is due to retire on 31 August, with an official passing-out parade scheduled for Friday (29 August) evening.

However, there is no clarity or official communication yet on who will take over from Jiwal as HoPF.

The Fire Commission is being set up to implement the announcement made by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, who also holds the Home portfolio, on the floor of the Assembly on 10 May 2022.

The commission will recommend new technological innovations in fire and life rescue operations, regulate the issuance of fire licences and fire safety certificates to buildings, and recommend new programmes and training methods for the benefit of fire and rescue services personnel.

Apart from the chairman, the commission will have an additional director (administration), the member-secretary of CMDA, former chief engineer (PWD) K. P. Sathyamurthy, and retired fire service officer M. Namasivayam as full-time members, and Dr A. M. Ikram, the fire marshal secretary of the Indian Medical Association in Vellore’s Christian Medical College, as a part-time member.